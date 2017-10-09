Ekiti Asks EFCC To Arraign Or Free Commissioner, Accountant General

The Ekiti State Executive Council has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arraign two of its members in the agency’s custody or release them unconditionally.

This comes almost two weeks after EFCC operatives arrested the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Toyin Ojo, and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi.

The Council noted that the detention of its members was a “flagrant abuse of power” and “a witch-hunt by ‘pseudo-democrats’ to diabolically incapacitate the state government.”

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, made the allegations on Monday at a press conference in Ado Ekiti.

He described the arrest as “an aberration that once again portrays the Federal Government as incapable of understanding the best democratic ethos.”

He also claimed that it was “in violation of a subsisting ruling of a court of competent jurisdiction restraining the supposed anti-graft body from inviting or arresting officials of the state.”

The Commissioner called on the EFCC to respect the rule of law by abiding by the subsisting court ruling.

He insisted that the options available to the Commission were to either grant the arrested state officials administrative bail or charge them to court if they had breached the law.

He also alleged that the anti-graft agency had allegedly “ignored repeated earnest petitions of the state government to investigate and prosecute the accusation of wanton looting of the state” by the previous administration.