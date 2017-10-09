Former Edo SUBEB Chairman, APC Women Leader Remanded In Prison

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, the Edo State capital has remanded the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the All Progressives Congress Women leader in prison.

This is after the court denied bail application in the case before it by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zone against the SUBEB Chairman, the APC women leader and five former members of over alleged fraud charges.

In his ruling, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele fixed October 13, 2017 for further hearing on the bail application and ordered that the accused persons are to remain in prison.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC had earlier arraigned the former Chairman of Edo SUBEB, Prince Stephen Alao and four other members of the board; Adams Osabuohie, (Director of Finance and Administration), Dove Momodu, Mallam Ali Sulayman (Acting Board Chairman) and Dr Aisosa Amadaun before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the Edo State High Court, Benin City.

The suspects were arraigned on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, conferring the corrupt advantage upon self and knowingly holding the private interest in a contract award and abuse of office.