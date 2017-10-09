Geidam Visits Buhari, Says No Recent Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

Channels Television  
Updated October 9, 2017

The governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam has on Monday made a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor during the visit told President Buhari that there hasn’t been any Boko Haram attack in the state in two years.

He also requests that the Federal Government should resettle and rebuild infrastructure destroyed by insurgents.

Geidam called on the Federal Government to refund part, if not all of N13 billion spent by his administration on the campaign against the insurgency.


