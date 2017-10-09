President Buhari Mourns Ex-Army Chief, Victor Malu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended heartfelt condolences to the Malu family, as well as the government and people of Benue State on the death of Lieutenant General Victor Malu (retired).

Late Malu, a former Chief of Army Staff under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, died Sunday at the age of 70 at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt after he had battled diabetics and stroke since 2008.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, President Buhari also commiserated with the Nigerian Armed Forces on the demise of “a very distinguished and professional colleague, who demonstrated incredible courage and leadership, including during very turbulent times in Liberia.”

He recalled that as Force Commander of the ECOMOG peace-keeping troops in Liberia from 1996 to 1998, Malu was an icon of professionalism, bravery and discipline, and aptly demonstrated these attributes throughout his national and international military assignments.

The President believes that the late general would be fondly remembered for his dedication and commitment as a military officer, and his numerous landmark contributions to Nigeria’s unity and development.

He urged the bereaved family, friends and associates to honour Malu’s memory by upholding his invaluable sacrifices for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that God would comfort all who mourn the late Army Chief and grant his soul perfect peace.