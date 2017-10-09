Troops Attack Boko Haram Suspects, Recover Deadly Weapons

The Nigerian Army says its troops had neutralised some suspected members of the Boko Haram sect and cattle rustlers in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State recovering weapons from the suspects.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman said the operation was carried out on Saturday, October 7, 2017 following a tip-off from the locals in the area.

He said the locals reported the presence the suspected Boko Haram terrorists and cattle rustlers at Kirbiri village in Gujba.

The operation was carried out by the troops of 120 Battalion and vigilantes in the area. The troops engaged the terrorists, neutralising one of them while several other terrorists flee with gunshot wounds.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with registration number 34364 and two empty rifle magazines from the suspects.