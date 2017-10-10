Buhari Pledges ‘Full Support’ For Military, Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged the full support of the Federal Government for the military and other security agencies in tackling all forms of crime across the country.

The President’s pledge followed a meeting with the service chiefs on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

“Briefing today from the security chiefs,” he said on his twitter handle. “The Armed Forces and other security agencies have our full support towards ensuring peace and security.”

Services chiefs at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Tukur Buratai.

Others are Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Defence, retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, and the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno, among others.