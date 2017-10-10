Don’t Treat NNPC Scandal With Levity, NUPENG Tells Buhari

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to wade into the allegations of corruption and insubordination raised against NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibeh Kachikwu and not treat the issue with levity.

The group in a statement on Tuesday said the whole world is watching and President Muhammadu Buhari needs to wade into the issue swiftly not treating it with levity.

“The Union advises Mr President not to treat the allegations with levity but with good faith because the world is watching and waiting. It is therefore important that the issue should not be swept under the carpet in view of the Buhari’s administrations fight against corruption and following due process,” the statement read in part.

The statement which was jointly by the President of the group, Igwe Achese and it Secretary, Joseph Ogbebor said the case, if not checked, will adversely affect the progress and development so far made in the Oil and Gas sector.

The Union in the statement also said that the international image of the NNPC is at stake.

“The Union is worried about the bad image internationally the alleged actions have given us. Due process must be followed in the discharge of contractual agreements and those involving JVC’s agreements.

“NUPENG recalled that the challenges facing the NNPC are replete with the bad history of mismanagement with that of Mrs Diezani Alison Madueke still fresh in our minds.”

“We, therefore, call on President Muhammed Buhari to resolve the issues by moving in swiftly to address whatever is causing the ill-affection that has made them to work at cross-purposes in order not to jeopardize the reforms in the Oil and Gas industry.”