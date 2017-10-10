Hillary Clinton ‘Appalled’ By Weinstein Revelations

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday declared herself “shocked” by the escalating allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Democratic Party donor.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein,” the Democratic former presidential hopeful said in a statement.

“The behaviour described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated,” she added. “Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behaviour.”

Her statement comes five days after The New York Times published a bombshell investigative report accusing Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment over several decades.

Clinton, like former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, had been under pressure to publicly denounce the Hollywood producer. On Tuesday, Weinstein faced new charges of rape by the Italian actress Asia Argento and two other women, in an explosive expose published in the New Yorker magazine. Clinton made no mention of the money, apparently topping $1 million, that Weinstein had bundled and raised for her campaign last year. On June 20, 2016, the Democratic nominee attended a fundraiser at Weinstein’s New York home where about 60 attendees each paid $33,400 or more to attend. The Obamas have yet to make public statements about Weinstein. Several elected Democrats have returned Weinstein financial contributions or donated them to charity.

