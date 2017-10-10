Investment Tribunal Chair Moves To Restore Investors’ Confidence

Updated October 10, 2017
Two years after the Investments and Securities Tribunal was dissolved by the Federal Government, a new tribunal constituted last month has commenced sitting on a number of market infraction cases in Abuja.

In a chat with journalists, chairman of the tribunal, Mr Siaka Idoko-Akoh, says his team is poised to restore investors’ confidence in the Nigerian Securities Market.

The investments and securities tribunal was established under Section 244 of the Investments and Securities Act 1999.

It has the responsibility to interpret and adjudicate on all capital market investments and other related matters.

It is also an independent specialised judicial body and derives its enabling statutory provision under Section 274 of the Investments and Securities Act no. 29 of 2007.


