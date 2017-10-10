Madrid Warns Catalan Leader Not To Make ‘Illegal’ Declaration

Updated October 10, 2017
Catalan regional government President Carles Puigdemont attends a regional government meeting at the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona on October 10, 2017. PAU BARRENA / AFP

Spain’s government on Tuesday warned Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont is warned by the government “not to do anything irreversible” ahead of a speech in Barcelona in which the separatist leader could declare independence from Spain.

“We call on Puigdemont not to do anything irreversible, not to pursue a path of no return and not to make any unilateral independence declaration, which would lead to illegality,” government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo told reporters.

AFP


