Madrid Warns Catalan Leader Not To Make ‘Illegal’ Declaration
Spain’s government on Tuesday warned Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.
Puigdemont is warned by the government “not to do anything irreversible” ahead of a speech in Barcelona in which the separatist leader could declare independence from Spain.
“We call on Puigdemont not to do anything irreversible, not to pursue a path of no return and not to make any unilateral independence declaration, which would lead to illegality,” government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo told reporters.
AFP