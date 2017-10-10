Manchester City’s Aguero Returns To Training After Car Crash

Aguero sustained a broken rib when a taxi he was a passenger in crashed on its way to Amsterdam airport last month.

The accident sparked fears Aguero could be out of action for up to two months.

But just 11 days later he took part in light training at the club’s Eastlands complex as he joined in training with the City players not away on international duty.

“Man City fans will be delighted to learn Sergio Aguero returned to training on Tuesday morning,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“Though it was a light session with a City physio, the City star is expected to gradually build up his fitness in the coming days as he edges towards a first-team return.”

Aguero, 29, is just one goal short of Eric Brook’s all-time club record of 177 goals.

City midfielder Fabian Delph also took part in Tuesday’s session having recovered from a minor knock sustained against Chelsea which forced him to pull out of the England squad.

