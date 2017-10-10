PHOTOS: Kachikwu, Baru Put Differences Aside At Economic Summit

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Mikanti Baru, put aside their differences at the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit.

Both men have been at the centre of a scandal after a letter the minister wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari in which he levelled several allegations against the NNPC GMD was leaked to the public and went viral.

Baru, however, broke the silence on Monday describing Kachikwu’s allegations as baseless.

With reactions trailing the feud, both men attended the economic summit on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kachikwu and Baru set differences aside to put guests at ease by warmly exchanging pleasantries and posing for photos.

