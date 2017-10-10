PortHarcourt Gunmen Attack: Wike Commiserates With Victims, Says Crime Politicized

The Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives during the gunmen attack in Mgbosimiri and AGIP axis in PortHarcourt

He also lamented what he describes as the politicisation of insecurity in the country claiming that crime has been politicised in Rivers State.

Speaking during a visit of course participants of National Defence College study tour to Rivers State, Wike explained that his administration has made huge investments in the security systems in the state but expressed reservations as to the handling of insecurity in the state.

to rivers state led by the secretary of the college Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo.

“This is caused by people in authority who have politicised crime. Majorly in this state, there is the politicisation of crime. For example, I am told that governors are Chief Security officers, but that is not true. Governors are not chief security officers.”

Air Vice Marshal Shafi Kudo at the visit said, “We are aware of all the activites you are doing in Rivers State. We are aware of how you have empowered the youths to stop them from militancy.”