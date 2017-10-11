Aso Rock Clinic: Presidency’s Denial Of Rot Shows Corruption Inherent, Says Lawyer

A Legal Practitioner, Mr. Daniel Bwala, has criticised the State House, over what he perceives as “corruption residing in the power house” following an allegation levelled against the Chief Medical Director of the Clinic, Dr. Hussain Munir, by the First Lady, Mrs. Muhammadu Buhari of lack of facilities, despite budgetary allocation of N3.8bn.

The President’s wife had during the opening of a two-day Stakeholders meeting on RMNCAH+N –Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held in Abuja two days ago, slammed the CMD’s decision of an ongoing construction at the medical centre, suggesting it was misplaced priority.

In her earlier remarks, she said, “As the Chief Medical Director, there are a lot of constructions going on in this hospital but there is no single syringe there. What does that mean? Who will use the building? We have to be good in reasoning. You are building new buildings and there is no equipment, no consumables in the hospital and the construction is still going on.

“I think is high time for us to do the right thing. If something like this can happen to me no need for me to ask the governors wives what is happening in their states. This is Abuja and this is the highest seat of government, and this is the Presidential Villa.”

But appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Mr Bwala said corruption no doubt dwells in the ‘powerhouse.’

He added, “It is intriguing actually. I hold the view that if a place is called a hospital, and you don’t have the basis that syringes, hand gloves, and all of that. You don’t have a hospital, it is a scam then. That is what it means.

“And going by what we read that the budget was I think, N3bn, (that money) in my opinion can build a world-class hospital, depending on the size. And so if N3bn is the budget for Aso Rock Hospital, you cannot accede the basics, then what it goes to show is that this corruption thing we have been talking about is not just fighting, but corruption resides even in the powerhouse,” he added.

Although the lawyer was quick to admit the development is very worrisome, he, however, wondered why an official press statement is yet to be issued from the presidency; even a week after the President’s daughter first exposed the rot.

“This is very unfortunate. And it was reported, I think about, close to a week now when the daughter of the President first raised the concern. And up till this moment, there is no official statement from the government about this fact, whether debunking the fact that the statement is not true, or there is an investigation going on in respect of that,” he added.