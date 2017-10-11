Bill To Tackle Illegal Recruitment In Civil Service Passes Second Reading

October 11, 2017
The Senate has passed through Second Reading, a Bill to make it an offense for vacant positions in the Federal Civil Service to be filled without being advertised.

The Bill is intended to curb illegal recruitment into Federal Government Agencies, parastatals and to give all qualified applicants an equal opportunity to secure Federal Government employment.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has referred the Bill to the Committee on Establishment and Public Services and asked the Committee to report back to the Senate plenary in 4 weeks.


