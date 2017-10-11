BREAKING: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Assets Linked To Diezani

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of assets linked to Diezani Alison Madueke and five others.

The total value of the property stands at over three billion naira.



The assets comprise of 18 companies and several properties located in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and the United States.

The properties are listed as 21 mixed housing units of 8 terrace units of 4 bedrooms each all ensuite, six three bedroom apartments all ensuite and some other property located at Thoburn Street in the Yaba area of Lagos.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of N2.6bn Assets Linked To Diezani

Others are 16 four bedroom terrace houses located at Heritage Court Estate, GRA Extension, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, 13 three bedroom terrace houses located at Mabushi Gardens Estate, Abuja and 6 flats of three bedrooms, a lawn tennis court, gym, garden and other appurtenances located at Plot 808, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Four companies, Chapel Properties Ltd, Blue Nile Estate Ltd, Azinge Meadows Ltd and Vistapoint Property Development were allegedly used to acquire the properties.