Facebook, Instagram Down For Some Users

Channels Television  
Updated October 11, 2017
facebook
File Photo


Facebook and Instagram have experienced technical challenges leaving some users unable to access their accounts.

Reuters reported that users in parts of the United States, Europe and Canada were affected on Wednesday.

Facebook has confirmed the challenge, telling Reuters the problem is being resolved.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson said.


