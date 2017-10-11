False Allegations: FG Files Charges Against Senator Misau

The Federal Government through the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has filed two separate sets of charges against the Senator Isah Misau who is representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

One of the two sets of charges, marked FCT/HC/CR/345/2017, filed before an Abuja High Court is predicated on the running battle between Senator Misau and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The prosecution in the first charge accuses Senator Misau, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, of making “injurious falsehood” against Idris and the Nigeria Police Force based on various allegations of corruption made by the Senator against the IGP in the media.

Part of the allegations by Misau considered injurious to the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force was that the police officers allegedly paid N2.5 million to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission.

Misau also accused the IGP of allegedly diverting money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) and other exotic cars.

The Federal lawmaker is also said to have falsely accused the IGP of making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country the people of his Nupe extraction.

The offences are said to be contrary to Section 393(1) of the Penal Code.

In another set of charges, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/170/2017, the prosecution preferred seven counts of making and “uttering” false documents comprising affidavits, statutory declaration of age deposed to at FCT High Court and the Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate, which he allegedly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2011 and 2014.

The offences in the seven counts were said to be contrary to Section (1)(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

The two sets of charges signed by Mister Aminu Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel who is of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federal Ministry of Justice is yet to be assigned to a Judge.

Misau had earlier said a point of order asking the Senate to probe the IGP over alleged corrupt practices and misconduct.