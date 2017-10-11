Police Re-invite Davido Over Friend’s Death

Singer, Davido, has been re-invited by the Lagos State Police Command following the death of one of his friends, Umeike Tagbo.

The Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Imohimi Edgar, confirmed on Wednesday that the ‘If’ crooner was re-invited for questioning.

He also said a postmortem examination conducted on the deceased revealed that he died of suffocation.

Tagbo died at a bar in the Lekki area of Lagos after allegedly taking 10 shots of Tequila. He died on his birthday, October 3, 2017.

As the controversy surrounding his death continued to brew, Davido was hit yet again by the death of two other friends – Olu Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Olu and Chime Amaechi.

The cause of their sudden deaths is, however, yet to be confirmed.