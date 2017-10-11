Rivers Killing: Police Declare Eight Persons Wanted

Rivers State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted, including three teenagers.

The suspects were declared wanted following their alleged involvement in the recent attack and deaths that occurred at Mgbuosimini community in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the suspects were found to be behind various deadly crimes in the community and surrounding axis.

He assured the public that efforts were ongoing to apprehend them while calling for support, especially by providing information that would lead to their arrest.

Channels Television had reported that the Command earlier gave assurances that it was in possession of the names of those behind the Mgbuosimini attack that left at least 10 persons dead.