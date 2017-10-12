Buhari Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassadors-Designate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received Letter of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Nigeria, Mr Asteem Muhammed Hanafi Mahmud Elseify.

The President received the letter of from the Ambassador-designate during at a meeting which held at the State House in Abuja.

Similarly, President Buhari received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Benin to Nigeria, Mrs Paulette Adjovi Yekpe, and Mexico’s Alejandro Garcia Moreno Elizando.

See photos below;