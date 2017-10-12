D’Tigers Retain Number One Spot In FIBA Ranking

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers are still number one in Africa despite failing to defend the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket title in Tunisia.

In the current ranking released by the world governing body, FIBA, D’Tigers are closely followed by Senegal and reigning champions, Tunisia.

Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Cameroon, Mali and central African republic make up the top 10 best basketball playing countries on the continent.