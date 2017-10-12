Ladoja Confirms Return To PDP

The former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja has confirmed his return to the people’s Democratic Party ( PDP) from the Accord Party which he founded and funded.

Ladoja appeared at the unity luncheon of the PDP held in Osogbo which was held to further mend the factions in the party ahead of the coming election.

In his goodwill message, Ladoja said the state must retrace its step from its mistakes to regain dominance of the southwest.

“Once upon a time, this great party reigned in five states of the southwest but because of our mistakes we lost four remaining only Ekiti.

“We have decided to come together now and regain all those lost states starting with Osun in 2018 up to the general election in 2019”.

Also seen at the luncheon was the former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Oyo State Eng. Seyi Makinde, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor among others.