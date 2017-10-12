Orji Re-Appointed NSIA MD, As Law School Gets New DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Uchechi Orji as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Orji was first appointed in October 2012 for an initial term of five years which is renewable for another term of five years.

“Under his leadership, the NSIA has made remarkable strides, and its assets now stand at over $2 billion, which is invested in Nigerian infrastructure, economic stabilisation, and future generation funds.

“In line with Section 16(2) of the NSIA Act, the National Economic Council had in July, this year, endorsed the renewal of Mr Orji’s appointment, given his performance in the first term,” the statement said.

Similarly, President Buhari approved the nomination of Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the Director General of the Nigerian Law School.

Professor Chiroma will succeed Mr Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement.

Chiroma who hails from Adamawa State is a Professor of Law, and currently the Deputy Director in charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School.