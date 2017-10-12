Osinbajo Admits Approving Oil Contracts For NNPC

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has admitted granting authorisation to the NNPC for two oil contracts while President Muhammadu Buhari was away on medical leave.

The Vice President’s position was contained in tweets by his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, who said he (Osinbajo), approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.

In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence… — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) October 12, 2017

This comes more than a week after the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, accused the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, of insubordination and of awarding contracts without due process.

The NNPC GMD, however, denied the allegations insisting that due process was followed and appropriate approval received from the President.

Dr Baru’s response led to questions about how the President who was away on medical vacation when some of the contracts were awarded approved them.

The tweets by Mr Akande have partly answered that question but failed to provide details of whether the VP approved all of the contracts in question or some.