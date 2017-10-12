Reps To Investigate State House Clinic Over Aisha Buhari’s Claims

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate allegations of the deplorable condition of the State House Medical Centre.

The lawmakers also said they would probe the alleged deductions from the salaries and allowances of medical staff at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari Calls For Probe Of State House Medical Centre

This comes three days after the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, called for a probe into how the budget for the medical centre is being utilised.

Mrs Buhari had on Monday decried the “lack of facilities”, including syringes despite the huge budgetary allocation and ongoing construction at the hospital.

The allegations, however, led to the motion sponsored on Thursday in Abuja by one of the lawmakers representing Akwa Ibom State at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

Honourable Henry Archibong told the House at plenary that despite the allocation of almost N9 billion in the last three years, the State House Clinic does not have adequate facilities and equipment to cater to patients.

On Wednesday last week, the management of the hospital has also said it would seek the commercialisation of the centre to boost its revenue and augment the appropriation it receives from the government in the quest for a better qualitative service.