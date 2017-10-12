Yobe Govt Advocates Against Desert Encroachment

The Yobe State Government has commenced an advocacy tour to desert prone Local Government Areas of the state in an effort to fight desert encroachment in the state.

Yobe is bounded to the extreme north by the Republic of Niger and falls within the Sahel Savanna vegetational belt of Nigeria in the northeast subregion close to the Sahara desert.

The state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam barely one month ago, constituted a committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Abubakar Aliyu to work assiduously towards fighting the encroaching desert.

Launching the fight against desert encroachment in two desert prone Local Government Areas of Geidam and Yusufari, Mr Aliyu encouraged the people to plant trees and “avoid bush burning, overgrazing as well as indiscriminate felling of trees as they have adverse effects on the preservation of our environment”

The deputy governor listed the importance of trees to mankind to include; provision of shelter, protection against erosion, source of food, medical value, increased soil fertility among others and asked residents to comply.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that we fight the encroaching desert which is speedily affecting our various communities.

“We are located in the Sahel Savanna vegetation and we must work assiduously to preserve and conserve our environment for no one else will so this for us”.

He tasked Local Government authorities and traditional institutions to ensure that trees are planted and nurtured to maturity by the residents.

The deputy governor also promised to handsomely reward those who plant and nurture trees to maturity.

“Formally, trees were planted and allowed to die but we have taken measures that will encourage the survival of these trees. We must all ensure monitoring to strict adherence to the survival of our ecosystem.

“Who ever plants and nurtures a tree for a period of one year will be rewarded. So it’s an opportunity for you to plant as many trees as possible so as to improve your income,” the committee chairman said.

Speaking on the issue, the emir of Ngazargamu Tijjani, expressed regrets that over the years, tree planting and other fight against desert encroachment have been mere campaigns and urged government and the community to take the current advocacy serious.

The chairman of Gaidam Local Government area, Mulima Mato, expressed optimism that the campaign will be a success.

“I want to assure the government and this gathering that the front line LGAs will work assiduously towards the success of this campaign.

“Let me call on our people to also accord us the necessary support in ensuring that the campaign is not just mere gathering ” the chairman stressed.