Buhari To Attend Anambra APC Rally, Says Bauchi Governor

The President, Muhammadu Buhari will be attending the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Anambra State.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, when he presented the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye in the November 18 election to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Mr Nwoye expressed confidence that his party will win with a landslide.