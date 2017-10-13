Buhari Mourns Over Death Of Kaduna Students In Boat Accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of some secondary students who drowned in a river in Kaduna while on an excursion.

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commiserated with the parents of the students, the school authority and the Kaduna state government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna while on an excursion.

“President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the distraught families of the deceased and the management of the College, and he expresses heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

“The President prays that God will comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of these young minds, and he wishes a speedy recovery to other staff and students, who are in shock over the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

The President using his verified Twitter handle also said he is deeply saddened by the death of the students.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic drowning of students of Victory College, Kaduna, while on an excursion. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 13, 2017