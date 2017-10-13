Kaduna Deputy Governor Visits Scene Of Boat Incident

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex has paid a condolence visit to the families of victims of Wednesday’s boat mishap which claimed the lives of five students at the Kaduna River located in the state capital.

Mr Bantex who was accompanied by top government officials also visited the scene of the incident where he was briefed by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency on how the accident occurred.

At the residence of the deceased families in Sabon Tasha area in the outskirts of the state capital, he announced that government will immediately launch an investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the incident with a view to forestalling a future reoccurrence.

Five Students from a private secondary school were on Wednesday declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna state, North West Nigeria.

The students were reported to have slipped from an old barge and plunged into the water while on an excursion at a waterworks facility at the Kaduna River in the state capital.