NNPC GMD Encourages Investors To Establish Refinery In Akwa Ibom

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr Maikanti Baru says the oil company has engaged investors to establish a refinery in Akwa Ibom State.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Maikanti Baru said this in Akwa-Ibom during the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria’s, PENGASSAN, Triennial Retreat amd Synergy workshop.

Baru said Akwa-Ibom state is well-positioned geographically to have a refinery.

“The investors have been coming to us and I have seen one that is quite promising. It is in this light that I encouraged these investors to come and see the state government and discuss,” he said.

He called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to explore partnership opportunities provided by the investors towards establishing the refinery in the state.

Baru further called on industry players to brace up for change in the sector. He said with the current state of the international energy market, there is the urgent need to rehabilitate the nation’s refineries as well as the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill currently being considered by the National Assembly.

He also appreciated the support given by PENGASSAN and NUPENG towards the growth and industrial peace in the NNPC.

“I would like to appreciate the support given to us by the two unions, PENGASSAN and NUPENG. You have over the years exhibited the high level of maturity and partnership. This is evident in your pragmatic approach to issues.

As well as strategic engagement with industry stakeholders which has not only guaranteed industrial peace and harmony but has also ensured the stable supply of petroleum products across the country,