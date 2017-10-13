South African President, Jacob Zuma, Visits Imo

The South African President, Jacob Zuma, has arrived in Owerri, the Imo State Capital on a two-day working visit.

Present at the Sam Mbakwe Airport to welcome Mr Zuma, were the state governor, Rochas Okorocha Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki, and Former INEC Chairman, Morris Iwu.

Others included: Former Attorney General of the Federation Adetokunboh Kayode, as well as business moguls like the Chairman of Diamond Bank Pascal Dozie, Chairman of Zinox Computers, Leo Stan Eke, Chairman Germane Motors Jerry Chukwueke and Chairman Innoson motors.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed by the Jacob Zuma foundation and the Rochas Okorocha foundation with the aim of providing education for indigent children in Africa.

The President is also expected to have talks with the governor over the possible takeoff of the international cargo airport in Owerri the Imo State capital.

He is also expected to visit the Ohaji Egbema Industrial Park after which other partnership agreements may be reached.