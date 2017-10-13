Trump Has No Power To Terminate Iran Nuclear Deal – EU Diplomatic Chief

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2017
File Photo

The Eurepean Union’s diplomatic Chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that the Iran nuclear deal was “working and delivering” and that US President Donald Trump did not have the power to terminate it.

“We cannot afford as an international community, as Europe for sure, to dismantle an agreement that is working and delivering,” Mogherini said after Trump announced he would not certify the landmark agreement and warned he may yet walk away from it.

AFP


More on World News

US Will Not Re-certify Iran Nuclear Deal – Trump

Uber Files Appeal Against London Ban

Russia Launches European Satellite To Monitor Earth’s Atmosphere

Trump Throws Future Of Iran Deal To Congress

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV