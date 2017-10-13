Trump Has No Power To Terminate Iran Nuclear Deal – EU Diplomatic Chief
The Eurepean Union’s diplomatic Chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that the Iran nuclear deal was “working and delivering” and that US President Donald Trump did not have the power to terminate it.
“We cannot afford as an international community, as Europe for sure, to dismantle an agreement that is working and delivering,” Mogherini said after Trump announced he would not certify the landmark agreement and warned he may yet walk away from it.
AFP
