Two Opposition Protesters Shot Dead In Kenya

Two people were shot dead as a crowd of protesters clashed with police on Friday in the hometown of opposition leader Raila Odinga in western Kenya, witnesses told AFP.

The incident occurred in the town of Bondo where a large crowd had gathered in front of the police station, who quickly scattered when live rounds were fired.

Several ran inside the building which is when two of them were shot dead.

“One of them has a large injury on the head and another on the chest. They are all lying there in a pool of blood,” said Charleston Okelo, a witness.

Chaos reigned as police tried to disperse the angry crowd.

“Why are they shooting at innocent peaceful protesters? Why did they provoke people by shooting? Now they have killed two people,” said protester Wilfred Ojwang.

Area police chief John Kiarie said he could not comment on the incident until he received “a comprehensive report of what really happened.”

AFP