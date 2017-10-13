US Will Not Re-certify Iran Nuclear Deal – Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday refused to certify the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and warned the United States may yet walk away from “one of the worst” agreements in history.

“I am announcing that we cannot and will not make this certification,” Trump said in a highly-anticipated address on America’s strategy for containing Tehran.

“We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence and terror and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout.”

The US leader also announced tough new sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while stopping short of declaring the powerful group a terrorist organization.

