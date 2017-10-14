W.H.O Commends FG Over Emergency Responses In Northeast

The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has expressed satisfaction over the Federal Government’s health emergency responses in the northeast, describing the conditions in the region as that which has transited from emergency to a development phase.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, after her visit to Borno State, the W.H.O regional director for Africa, Mrs Matshidiso Moeti, urged the government to leverage on the progress made and mobilize development partners to rebuild the health system in the northeast.

She, however, advised the Federal Government to step up its responses to malarial as it remains a major killer disease in Nigeria.