W.H.O Commends FG Over Emergency Responses In Northeast

Channels Television  
Updated October 14, 2017

The World Health Organization (W.H.O) has expressed satisfaction over the Federal Government’s health emergency responses in the northeast, describing the conditions in the region as that which has transited from emergency to a development phase.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, after her visit to Borno State, the W.H.O regional director for Africa, Mrs Matshidiso Moeti, urged the government to leverage on the progress made and mobilize development partners to rebuild the health system in the northeast.

She, however, advised the Federal Government to step up its responses to malarial as it remains a major killer disease in Nigeria.


More on Health

Edo Govt. Sets Up Situation Room To Curb Spread Of MonkeyPox

Many Nigerian Youths Rely On Hard Drugs To Be Happy – Murray-Bruce

Only Lab Test Can Confirm Monkeypox, Says Health Minister

Two Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox Recorded In Lagos – Commissioner

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV