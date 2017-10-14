Osinbajo, Falana, Others To Grace Ooni’s Birthday Celebration

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Legal Practitioner, Mr Femi Falana, are set to attend a leadership symposium in honour of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who will be marking his 43rd birthday on Tuesday October 17, 2017.

Others expected at the event are the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director of Media, Ooni’s Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare.

On assuming office two years ago, Ooni Ogunwusi dedicated his reign to the African youths during his coronation as the 51st Ooni of Ife. He has since embarked on and executed various projects targeted at the youths in particular.

With this year’s edition themed: “taking Nigeria and Africa to greater heights, the place of the youth”, the annual symposium is designed to provide the youth and other beneficiaries of his numerous empowerment schemes an opportunity to showcase their success stories.

“Baba Ooni believes very strongly that celebration of the birthdays of people in leadership authorities must always be in recognition of their impactfulness. That’s why he decided this event as platform for success stories especially by the beneficiaries of his various categories of empowerment programs most whom are youths”.

“Kabiyesi has designed this symposium to be annually held where great leaders who have made impacts in the society will motivationally be interacting with the people who look up to them”.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Ambode, Mr Femi Falana, Sultan Of Sokoto, Ethiopian ambassador to Nigeria, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, the gentleman from South Africa, Mr Sipho Mseleku of Shakhumnotho group and other great leaders expected at this maiden edition are role models the youths always look up to,” the statement read.

Also gracing the event, on Saturday for a novelty match which was played at the sports complex of the Obafemi Awolowo University, were former Super Eagles players like Peter Rufai, Ike Sorounmu, Garba Lawal, Mutiu Adepoju, Taribo West, among others.