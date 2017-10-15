Adeniran Promises To Deliver PDP Presidency If Elected Chairman

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Prof Tunde Adeniran, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring a sound victory in the forthcoming Presidential election if elected National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, where he spoke on the corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said, “The anti-corruption thing to me, is largely a farce because of the framework of it, you have to deal with the institutions first, and then deal with some specific areas.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we are going to shed it. We have Senator Ahmed Makarfi, what he is doing; he is demonstrating a high degree of transparency. That is sending signals, not just to the members, also to the nation to show that this is a new PDP emerging.

“The type of corruption they were talking about at that time was quite appalling because when you look at quite a number of things, you will see people disregarding rules, regulations, sabotage and make sure that things do not go the way they should go.”

Although the PDP Chief admitted that his party was shocked following the recent corruption allegations against some of its members, he however was quick to say it was a deliberated ploy by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to ‘witch-hunt’ the party.

He added, “As a party, we have been shocked. As an individual, I have been shocked by some of those things, but these are allegations. We have not seen someone who has been really convicted and say, ‘Look, this is as a result of due diligence, justice following the normal process.’

“As far as we are concerned, both personally and the party, we believe that corruption should be stamped out from the society, from this country. But then when you are doing it, you have to do it judiciously. You have to be equitable in what you are doing”.