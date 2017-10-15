Akwa United Beat Niger Tornadoes To Win Aiteo Cup

Akwa United beat Niger Tornadoes on penalties to win the 2017 Aiteo Cup after a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s final in Lagos.

Striker Gabriel Okechukwu scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death to win the shoot-out 3-2 after both teams failed to score in a drab match.

Substitute Okechukwu had failed to convert the biggest chance of the day in the 85th minute when he was clear on goal with only goalkeeper Mustapha Aliko to beat.

The victory means that Akwa will play in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, having lost in the 2016 preliminary round.

In a dire first 45 minutes, Friday Ubong was denied a clear sight on goal by a timely header from Niger Tornadoes defender Reuben Ogbonnaya.

Musa Newman was let down by a poor first touch just before half-time, with the teams having to wait until penalties to decide the final.

AFP