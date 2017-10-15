Ambitious Mourinho Hails Magical PSG

Jose Mourinho will always seek new experiences and will one day move on from Manchester United to coach elsewhere, he told weekly French television show Telefoot in an interview aired on Sunday.

The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid coach refused to be drawn directly when asked if he would soon be working at Qatari backed Paris Saint-Germain however.

“What I can tell you is that I’m a coach with concerns, with ambitions and desires to do new things,” the 54-year-old Portuguese said in slightly halting but fluent French.

“I’m sure that I will not end my career here (at Manchester United),” he said.

“The other day my son decided to go and watch a match in Paris rather than Manchester. Why Paris?

“Because right now Paris has something special. There’s a magic about the place, youth, and quality. It’s fantastic.”

Paris Saint-Germain secured the services of Brazil’s Neymar and new French wonderkid Kylian Mbapppe this summer and boast a star-studded lineup thanks to their Qatari backing.

The Parisians experienced something of a hiccup last season, letting slip a first leg 4-0 lead to Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and having to watch Monaco romp to the French title.

While many thought their Basque coach Unai Emery would be fired the club kept faith in him, but his contract runs out in June.

Mourinho, who once worked at Barcelona as coach Bobby Robson’s interpreter, has a contract with United until June 2019, which he said in September he would run down rather than renew.

