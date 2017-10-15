APC Leaders In Delta Call For Okowa’s Impeachment

Channels Television  
Updated October 15, 2017

Bayelsa APC Gets Acting ChairmanSome leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Delta State are asking the state House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against governor Ifeanyi Okowa over what they describe as a shady budgetary process.

One of the APC leaders making the allegations is a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, who claims he got the information from some state lawmakers.

But in a swift reaction the PDP chairman in Delta State Mr. Kingsley Esiso has described the allegations as baseless.


More on Politics

Gunmen Abduct Political Party Leaders In Kogi

If President Buhari Was Sectional He Wouldn’t Have Been Elected – Adesina

INEC Speaks About 2019 General Elections Timetable

Onyekpere, Mogaji Disagree Over NNPC Controversy

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV