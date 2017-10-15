APC Leaders In Delta Call For Okowa’s Impeachment

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Delta State are asking the state House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against governor Ifeanyi Okowa over what they describe as a shady budgetary process.

One of the APC leaders making the allegations is a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, who claims he got the information from some state lawmakers.

But in a swift reaction the PDP chairman in Delta State Mr. Kingsley Esiso has described the allegations as baseless.