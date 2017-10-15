Boko Haram Trial: Why Some Cases Were Stalled – AGF

Some high profile cases could not be heard at the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists at the Kainji detention facility due to the absence of relevant witnesses in the cases before the trial judges.

This was according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Salihu Othman Isah.

Isah, who disclosed that 468 detainees were discharged for want of evidence, said as a result, the trial judges had no other option than to adjourn the contentious high profile cases till January 2018.

He said some of the defendants were discovered to be standing trial before the Federal High Court, Bauchi Division, of which some cases have reached concluding stages.

The AGF spokesman attributed this to an official interim report dated October 13 from the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Muhammad Etsu, and submitted to the AGF, Abubakar Malami.

The report read in part that, “It was discovered that some contentious high profile cases could not proceed due to the absence of relevant witnesses in respect thereof, and such cases were consequently adjourned till January 2018 for trial in Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

“Twenty-eight suspects were remanded to be tried in Abuja and Minna Federal High Courts in January 2018, 149 cases were heard by their Lordships in the four dedicated courts, 34 cases were struck out for want of evidence and three cases transferred to Bauchi Federal High Court.

“It may interest you to note that during the proceedings, some of the defendants were discovered to be standing trial before the Federal High Court, Bauchi Division of which some cases have reached concluding stage.

“In respect of this, the court made an order of transfer of these defendants to Bauchi for the conclusion of their trials. Details of these cases shall also be forwarded in my final report”, the DPPF informed the minister.

According to Isah, Etsu told Malami that among the case files received by the Justice Ministry, investigation did not disclose any prima facie case against the suspects but that as a result, an application was made to the court to order their discharge and release from custody in the interest of justice.

He hinted that the 468 suspects were to be discharged for lack of evidence and be engaged in the Federal Government deradicalisation programme through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The interim report stated further: “I wish to forward an interim report with regards to the trial of Boko Haram suspects in Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State. About 1669 suspects are in Kainji detention facility out of which investigation was concluded in respect of about 450 suspects.

“Consequently, charges were preferred against about 116 suspects while no prima facie case was made out against about 334 referring others for further investigations by the Joint Investigation Team.

“The trial commenced with remand proceedings whereby all the 1669 suspects were formally remanded by the order of the court granted by My Lord Honourable Justice Binta Nyako of Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Military Cantonment.”

Of the total number of cases tried, the AGF spokesman said over 45 convictions were secured and various terms of imprisonments were imposed by the court depending on the gravity of the offence committed.

He added that Etsu told Malami that he would forward the “comprehensive list together with the (Certified True Copy) CTC of the records of proceedings and judgements in respect of each case in due course.”