Lionel Messi To Have Third Child

Updated October 15, 2017
Messi and Roccuzzo currently have two children, Mateo (L) and Thiago (R). Photo: Lionel Mess/Instagram

Five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi is to become a father for the third time, the Barcelona star’s wife Antonella Rocuzzo confirmed on Sunday.

“Family of 5 #Blessed,” Rocuzzo posted on Instagram alongside a picture of Messi and the couple’s two sons Thiago (four) and Matteo (two).

Messi, 30, and Rocuzzo, 29, got married in their native city of Rosario, Argentina, in July in a celebration described as the “wedding of the century” by the Argentine press.

