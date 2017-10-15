Motion Picture Academy Expels Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein

Channels Television  
Updated October 15, 2017
Producer Harvey Weinstein. ROBYN BECK / AFP

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The Academy said in a statement that its board of governors “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.”

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the allegations. Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The announcement came after the Academy held a special meeting earlier in the day to discuss allegations against the movie mogul.

Earlier in the week, Weinstein was suspended from the British film academy BAFTA.

Reuters 


More on Entertainment

Academy Considers Expelling Harvey Weinstein Over Rape Allegations

Davido Releases Statement, Denies Alleged Involvement In Tagbo’s Death

Nigerian Pop Music: In The Shadow Of Fela Kuti

Marc Anthony, Lopez To Host Telethon For Hurricane Victims

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV