Motion Picture Academy Expels Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The Academy said in a statement that its board of governors “voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy.”

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm any of the allegations. Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The announcement came after the Academy held a special meeting earlier in the day to discuss allegations against the movie mogul.

Earlier in the week, Weinstein was suspended from the British film academy BAFTA.

Reuters