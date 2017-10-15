Ooni Of Ife Commends Obiano, Calls Him Selfless

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has described the governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, as a compassionate leader whose simplicity and humility come very natural, paving way for his good governance in Anambra state.

The Ooni made this known when he paid a courtesy call to the governor at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, together with the traditional ruler of Okija, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emeka Okezie.

The Ooni further revealed that he always associated with leaders who are selfless and who have the interest of the people at heart which was why he was in Anambra to identify with Governor Obiano who had shown leadership at its very best.

He said he would continue to preach unity and peaceful co-existence across the entire country.

“Whoever in life you want to know who is he is, give that person power. Once you give that person power, you will know the real person. You have not changed before God brought you to this position. Your simplicity has been your watchword. Your simplicity has been a pacesetter for your life and the good people of Anambra state.

“You are a leader, a selfless leader indeed and I’m always proud to be associated with you and I’m always proud to be associated with all the good things you do and that is why I’m continuing to preach that unity, to preach peaceful coexistence across the entire country and most especially, I know you have the interest of the people at heart.

“Anambra is very lucky to have you. We are lucky to have you in Nigeria and because God has actually brought thus far, I know you will naturally excel.” Ooni said.

Governor Obiano who received him expressed gratitude to him and the traditional ruler of Okija who also came with his royal cabinet to pledge support and solidarity to him for his re-election come November 18.