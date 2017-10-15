Plateau Attack: Govt Vows To Arrest, Prosecute Perpetrators

Plateau State government has condemned the attack on a village which left six persons dead and five others injured in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

Tegbe village in Jebbu Miango area of the state was attacked on Saturday, hours after the state government imposed a 12-hour curfew on the local government.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Samuel Nanle, the state government said the incident sought to “take the state back to the dark days of violent conflicts”.

It, however, said it would not relent in its renewed efforts at identifying and prosecuting all those behind the heinous crime.

“Government is, therefore, pleading with all residents of these areas of conflicts in Bassa and the surrounding border villages to volunteer useful information that will lead to the apprehension of all the criminals behind this sudden resurgence of terror,” the statement said.

The government also warned that any person or group in villages and neighbourhoods identified to have been providing refuge and escape for perpetrators of the act would not be spared the wrath of the law.

While sympathising with families of the victims, the state governor, Simon Lalong, directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Health to urgently coordinate medical services for the injured., as well as provide all necessary humanitarian relief materials to the areas of the attacks.

He also ordered the supply of all necessary humanitarian relief materials to the areas of the attacks and called for calm from all law-abiding citizens in the areas as security has been reinforced.

The governor added that intelligence and security search and patrol have been intensified to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.