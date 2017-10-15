Police Deny Extorting Money From Evans

The Nigeria Police Force has denied the allegations of extorting money from suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood, the police also refuted claims that one Amaka Offor, the said girlfriend of the suspect, was sexually molested.

This was in reaction to reports credited to Evans’ lawyer, one Olukoya Ogungbeje, that “over N50 million and other valuables” were extorted from the suspect.

“The two publications were found out to be absolute falsehood, misleading, unfounded and deliberate attempt to cast aspersion on the thorough and discrete investigation carried out by the Nigeria Police Force in all the offences committed by Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) who has pleaded guilty in court to multiple kidnappings, murder, armed robbery and other capital offences,” the statement said.

According to Moshood, virtually all the items “erroneously claimed” by Ogungbeje to have been extorted from his client were found out to have been exaggerated.

He added, ”For avoidance of doubt, all monetary exhibits and other valuable properties – including houses and exotic vehicles – were not extorted but recovered by the IGP Intelligence Response Team during the investigation into the several cases of kidnappings, murder, armed robbery and other capital offences linked to Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) were duly registered and will be tendered in court as exhibits as the trial progresses.”

The Force spokesman also maintained that the claim that the suspect’s girlfriend was molested was “entirely untrue and incorrect”.

He stressed the need for the public to note that no police personnel within the team or anywhere else involved in the investigation of all the cases linked to Evans engaged in any sexual molestation of Offor as claimed.

Moshood further described the allegations as “deliberate distraction and ill motives” by the lawyer to pervert the end of justice.

He, however, asked Ogungbeje to face his client’s case in court and not misleading the public while urging the public to ignore the claims.