Presidency Denies Marginalising Igbos, Says Buhari Is Not Sectional

The Presidency has denied claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has sidelined the South East region, especially concerning major appointments into his cabinet.

This comes amid allegations of neglect levelled against the Buhari administration by some Igbos, leading to agitations of secession by some groups in the region.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, however, said the Federal Government was committed to carrying every section of the country along in governance.

“One thing we must realise is that the President has a pan-Nigerian mandate,” Adesina said on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“The way the country is structured, the way our constitution is, no president can emerge without winning a pan-Nigerian mandate; that was what the President wants.

“So, it is not easy for you to then accuse a president and sustain it that he is sectional – no, it is not possible. If he was sectional, he would not be elected in the first place.”

He stressed further that claiming the President is sectional does not automatically means it is true, saying “that could be allegations but it does not necessarily make them right.”

“Making an effort to show may not be the right thing. I think it is better to just continue to do what is proper, and that is what the President is doing. He will continue to do what is fair, what is right and what is equitable.”

Adesina also hinted on the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ayo Oke.

He said the outcomes of the report submitted by the committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to probe the allegations that led to their suspension would be made public after President Buhari is done studying it.