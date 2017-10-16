Aghahowa Asks Nigeria To Prepare Adequately For World Cup

Former Nigerian striker Julius Aghahowa has called on the Super Eagles to work harder as they prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Aghahowa who made the call during an interview with Channels Television said the only way Nigeria could prevent poor performance at the tournament in Russia was to prepare adequately.

He also asked the technical crew to invite more creative midfielders into the team to ease the burden of goal scoring on strikers.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk forward, however, asked the Federal Government to provide support for the team with more funds.

He said, “The backroom staff need to do a very good job. Money needs to be provided for these players in order not to go there (to Russia) and begin to think ‘are we going to be paid or not’; that needs to be put aside.”