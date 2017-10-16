At Least 20 Feared Dead In Another Plateau Attack

More than 20 people are feared dead in an early morning attack on Nkyie Dongwro village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The attack is the second in less than 24 hours after six people were killed in a late-night sneak attack on Ta’agbe village, also in Miango.

Gunmen have continued to attack communities in spite of a curfew imposed by the state government on Bassa LGA.

Before Monday’s attack, the government had vowed to identify and prosecute all those behind the attack on Ta’agbe village.

It had also warned that any person or group found to be providing refuge and escape for perpetrators of the act would not be spared the wrath of the law.

More to follow…